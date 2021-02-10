451 proclaimed offenders nabbed in Rajanpur

About 451 proclaimed offenders of both A and B category were arrested from Katcha area, tehsil Roghan Mazari of the district, DPO Faisal Gulzar informed APP Tuesday

The criminals were involved in multiple cases including murder, robbery, theft, kidnap and gang-rape even registered from Roghan, Bungla Icha and related towns, he added.

DPO said Rajanpur police was doing all-out efforts to maintain peace across the district. He said list of dangerous criminals was being prepared, with most of them brought to task.

"I myself am supervising all operational activities being launched against outlaws" he said and pinned hope that soon the entire area would be wiped out from crimes especially of heinous nature.