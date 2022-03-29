45,109 Corona patients recovered in Rawalpindi

As many as 45,109 COVID-19 patients had been discharged after getting treatment from the district's health facilities, out of which 41,612 were Rawalpindi's residents and 3,497 from other districts

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2022 ) :As many as 45,109 COVID-19 patients had been discharged after getting treatment from the district's health facilities, out of which 41,612 were Rawalpindi's residents and 3,497 from other districts.

According to data shared by the district health authority here Tuesday, four more cases were reported during the last 24 hours, including two from Potohar town and Rawal town.

The report said that one patient was admitted to the city Bilal Hospital while one was on double Oxygen support. In addition, it updated that 46,483 patients had been tested positive so far since the pandemic, 42,986 belonging to Rawalpindi and 3,497 from the outside district.

Presently, around 41 were quarantined, including 40 homes and one isolation.

The report further updated that 6,654,006 people, including 44,710 health workers, had jabbed themselves against the lethal coronavirus.

During the last 24 hours, 1,232 samples were collected, out of which 1,228 were declared negative, while the district" s positivity rate was recorded at 0.32 per cent.