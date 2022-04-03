UrduPoint.com

45,133 Corona Patients Recovered In Rawalpindi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 03, 2022 | 06:40 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2022 ) :As many as 45,133 COVID-19 patients have been discharged after getting treatment from the district's health facilities, out of which 41,632 were Rawalpindi's residents and 3,501 were from other districts.

According to data shared by the District Health Authority here Sunday, two more cases were reported during the last 24 hours, including one from Attock and Rawal town. The report said that one patient was admitted to the city Bilal Hospital while one was on double Oxygen support. In addition, it updated that 46,496 patients had been tested positive so far since the pandemic, 42,995 belonging to Rawalpindi and 3,501 from the outside district.

Presently, around 30 were quarantined, including 29 homes and one isolation. The report further updated that 6,675,290 people, including 44,710 health workers, had jabbed themselves against the lethal coronavirus.

During the last 24 hours, 622 samples were collected, out of which 620 were declared negative, while the district's positivity rate was recorded at 0.32 per cent.

