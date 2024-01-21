4515 Liter Illegal Fuel Recovered In DI Khan
Umer Jamshaid Published January 21, 2024 | 03:40 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2024) The district police have recovered 4515 liters of fuel on Sunday during the ongoing crackdown against illegal fuel agencies across the district, said a police spokesman.
He said that a crackdown was launched against illegal fuel agencies across the district following the directions of District Police Officer (DPO) Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani.
During different operations conducted in this regard, the police recovered 4380 liters of illegal Diesel and 135 liters of petrol.
The police have registered cases against eight persons involved in the business of illegal fuel. Besides, the police also recovered one plastic tank and 66 plastic canes.
The DPO said that indiscriminate legal actions would be continued against the business of illegal fuel across the district.
Recent Stories
Sania Mirza extends well wishes to Shoaib Malik on new journey of life
Iftikhar Ahmed Stars as Pakistan avoids T20I Series whitewash against New Zealan ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 January 2024
Steer through time with My Suzuki My Story and win exciting prizes!
PML-Q unveils tickets for NA, PA seats for upcoming elections
Nawaz possess formula to tackle inflation: Marriyum Aurangzeb
Chad McCrary passes away at 49 in London
Moin Khan among contenders for PCB chairmanship: Sources
Sania Mirza divorced Shoaib Malik: sources
America is truly a strategic partner of Pakistan. Khawaja Rameez Hasan
IMF acknowledges stability in Pakistan's economic activity
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Dense fog forces motorway closures, disrupts traffic across north, south Zones5 minutes ago
-
'Friends' turn out to be killers5 minutes ago
-
Mentally-challenged man killed by train6 minutes ago
-
Fog paralyzes Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Disrupts flights, trains daily life16 minutes ago
-
Candidates seek large tribes support for general elections in Peshawar26 minutes ago
-
EPA team inspects 383 vehicles, indicates diesel HTV major smoke contributor36 minutes ago
-
One held for killing police constable36 minutes ago
-
Returning of foreign from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa continue46 minutes ago
-
Non-state actors threat to regional, national security: Mushahid46 minutes ago
-
Motorway closes temporarily due to Fog56 minutes ago
-
KP hospitals faces financial difficulties1 hour ago
-
Security beefed up in Bahawalpur1 hour ago