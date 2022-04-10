45,156 Corona patients treated in Rawalpindi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2022 ) :As many as 45,156 COVID-19 patients had been discharged after getting treatment from the district's health facilities, out of which 41,655 were Rawalpindi's residents and 3,501 were from other districts.

According to data shared by the district health authority here Sunday, two more cases were reported during the last 24 hours, including one from Kahotta and Potohar town.

The report said that one patient was admitted to the Holy Family Hospital. In addition, it updated that 46,515 patients had tested positive so far since the pandemic, 43,013 belonging to Rawalpindi and 3,502 from outside the district.

Presently, around 26 were quarantined, including 25 at homes and one in isolation. The report further updated that 6,753,807 people, including 44,710 health workers, had jabbed themselves against the lethal coronavirus.

During the last 24 hours, 625 samples were collected, out of which 623 were declared negative, while the district's positivity rate was recorded at 0.32 per cent.