45,174 Corona patients recovered in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2022 ) :As many as 45,174 COVID-19 patients had been discharged after getting treatment from the district's health facilities, out of which 41,672 were Rawalpindi's residents and 3,502 were from other districts.

According to data shared by the district health authority here on Sunday, one more case was reported during the last 24 hours in the district from Potohar town.

The report said that two patients were admitted to the city hospitals, including the Holy Family and Bilal Hospital.

In addition, it updated that 46,530 patients had tested positive so far since the pandemic, 43,027 belonging to Rawalpindi and 3,503 from the outside district.

Presently, around 23 were quarantined, including 21 homes and two isolation.

The report further updated that 6,785,579 people, including 44,710 health workers, had jabbed themselves against the lethal coronavirus.

During the last 24 hours, 595 samples were collected, out of which 594 were declared negative, while the district" s positivity rate was recorded at 0.17 per cent.