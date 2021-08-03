UrduPoint.com

452 POs Among 1,127 'criminals' Held In July

Faizan Hashmi 11 seconds ago Tue 03rd August 2021 | 04:54 PM

The police arrested 1,127 alleged criminals including 452 proclaimed offenders (POs) from different parts of Faisalabad in July 2021

A police spokesman said on Tuesday that the 41 of the arrested proclaimed offenders were of category A. The police also arrested 179 alleged gamblers and recovered Rs 280,970 stake money from them.

The police also nabbed 240 illicit weapon-holders and recovered 192 pistols, 12 rifles, 11 repeaters, eight guns, six Kalashnikovs, two carbines, two daggers and hundreds of bullets from them during the outgoing month.

The police also arrested 256 drug-traffickers and recovered 125.170-kg charas, 5-kg heroin, 1.950-kg bhukki (poppy dust), 0.590-kg ice and 3,578-liter liquor from them.

