452 violators of lockdown ban arrested in Karachi

Karachi Police during first two days of lockdown arrested 452 violators of Section 144 CrPc and registered 147 FIRs against them till Tuesday evening

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2020 ) :Karachi Police during first two days of lockdown arrested 452 violators of Section 144 CrPc and registered 147 FIRs against them till Tuesday evening.

According to spokesman for Karachi Police on Tuesday, as many as 80 violators of the ban were arrested during the period from 12am to 4pm on March 24th and 25 FIRs were registered.

He said the actions against the violators of lockdown will continue.