452 Violators Of Lockdown Ban Arrested In Karachi

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 24th March 2020 | 10:35 PM

452 violators of lockdown ban arrested in Karachi

Karachi Police during first two days of lockdown arrested 452 violators of Section 144 CrPc and registered 147 FIRs against them till Tuesday evening

According to spokesman for Karachi Police on Tuesday, as many as 80 violators of the ban were arrested during the period from 12am to 4pm on March 24th and 25 FIRs were registered.

According to spokesman for Karachi Police on Tuesday, as many as 80 violators of the ban were arrested during the period from 12am to 4pm on March 24th and 25 FIRs were registered.

He said the actions against the violators of lockdown will continue.

More Stories From Pakistan

