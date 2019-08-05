UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

45,226 Places Checked, Dengue Larva Found At 29 Spots Last Month

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 05th August 2019 | 10:15 PM

45,226 places checked, dengue larva found at 29 spots last month

Anti-dengue teams during indoor and outdoor surveillance checked 45,226 places in Faisalabad division during last month and found dengue larva at 29 spots which was washed out through chemical

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2019 ) :Anti-dengue teams during indoor and outdoor surveillance checked 45,226 places in Faisalabad division during last month and found dengue larva at 29 spots which was washed out through chemical.

According to official source, the teams checked 22,224 indoor and 12,276 outdoor places and found dengue larva at 15 indoor and 14 outdoor places in district Faisalabad.

The surveillance was held at 2,439 indoor and 988 outdoor places in district Chiniot. The teams found no larva in the district.

Likewise, 2,379 indoor and 1,208 outdoor places were checked in district Jhang and 3,256 indoor and 446 outdoor places were checked in Toba Tek Singh. The dengue larva was also not found in these districts.

The performance of staff was being monitored strictly and legal action is also being taken against negligent staff, the sources said.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Dengue Chiniot Jhang Toba Tek Singh

Recent Stories

July was hottest month ever recorded, climateآ re ..

17 minutes ago

Turkey assures support to Pakistan on developing s ..

2 minutes ago

Rehman Malik lashes out India for removing Kashmir ..

2 minutes ago

UK joins United States for maritime security missi ..

32 minutes ago

CDA special committee to supervise cleanliness pro ..

2 minutes ago

No indication of racial motive in Ohio mass shooti ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.