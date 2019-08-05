45,226 places checked, dengue larva found at 29 spots last month

Anti-dengue teams during indoor and outdoor surveillance checked 45,226 places in Faisalabad division during last month and found dengue larva at 29 spots which was washed out through chemical

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2019 ) :Anti-dengue teams during indoor and outdoor surveillance checked 45,226 places in Faisalabad division during last month and found dengue larva at 29 spots which was washed out through chemical.

According to official source, the teams checked 22,224 indoor and 12,276 outdoor places and found dengue larva at 15 indoor and 14 outdoor places in district Faisalabad.

The surveillance was held at 2,439 indoor and 988 outdoor places in district Chiniot. The teams found no larva in the district.

Likewise, 2,379 indoor and 1,208 outdoor places were checked in district Jhang and 3,256 indoor and 446 outdoor places were checked in Toba Tek Singh. The dengue larva was also not found in these districts.

The performance of staff was being monitored strictly and legal action is also being taken against negligent staff, the sources said.