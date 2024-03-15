453 cases registered, 452 beggars arrested

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) The Lahore police registered 453 cases and arrested 452 beggars during the current year so far.

According to a spokesperson, 438 men and 12 women were among those arrested over violation of the Beggary Act.

According to details, 116 cases were registered in City Division, 34 in Cantonment, 76 in Civil Lines, 96 in Sadar, 51 in Iqbal Town and 80 in Model Town division.

CCPO Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana, while issuing orders to launch a strict crackdown on the beggar mafia, said that the Lahore police should take strict action against handlers of beggars and traffic wardens should also be included in the campaign. He said that the beggars should not be allowed to stand on traffic signals, squares and main roads.