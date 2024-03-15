453 Cases Registered, 452 Beggars Arrested
Muhammad Irfan Published March 15, 2024 | 05:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) The Lahore police registered 453 cases and arrested 452 beggars during the current year so far.
According to a spokesperson, 438 men and 12 women were among those arrested over violation of the Beggary Act.
According to details, 116 cases were registered in City Division, 34 in Cantonment, 76 in Civil Lines, 96 in Sadar, 51 in Iqbal Town and 80 in Model Town division.
CCPO Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana, while issuing orders to launch a strict crackdown on the beggar mafia, said that the Lahore police should take strict action against handlers of beggars and traffic wardens should also be included in the campaign. He said that the beggars should not be allowed to stand on traffic signals, squares and main roads.
Recent Stories
PCB Chairman Naqvi meets his South African, New Zealand counterparts in Dubai
Negotiations with IMF progressing positively: Attaullah
FO rejects news regarding visit of IAEA delegation to Pakistan
TikTok ban in US is the issue?
PSL Eliminator: Islamabad United to face Quetta Gladiators today
Shane Watson intends to PCB for historic of $2m deal for coaching services
IMF advises Pakistan to adopt stricter policies, enhance tax system
Pakistan Foreign reserves rise above $7bn
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 March 2024
Aid missions to Gaza constantly under Israeli threat, warns UN humanitarian chie ..
Senegal president urges immediate amnesty 10 days before polls
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Ramazan package: over 1,40,000 ration bags delivered in Multan district2 minutes ago
-
Governor hosts ceremony for gold medalist students of KGMC2 minutes ago
-
IIUI president end Rs 5,000 Aitekaf fee at Faisal Masjid2 minutes ago
-
TDCP to launch plantation drive at Murree tourist spots11 minutes ago
-
Deputy Commissioners take action to ensure price regulation in markets of Hazara division12 minutes ago
-
CEO BWMC visits UC 7 to inspect cleanliness operation12 minutes ago
-
DC Suhbatpur chairs meeting for provision of facilities to people in Ramadan21 minutes ago
-
SC order on improving govt hospitals to be implemented: minister21 minutes ago
-
Sardar Sarbuland commends NA resolution honoring Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto22 minutes ago
-
4 candidates submit nomination papers for Senate polls in Punjab22 minutes ago
-
Cultivation of sweet potato must start in April22 minutes ago
-
Police foil betel nut smuggling attempt32 minutes ago