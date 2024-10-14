Open Menu

45,336 Special Persons Registered For Himmat Card

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 14, 2024 | 06:50 PM

45,336 special persons registered for Himmat card

Director Social Welfare Sargodha region, Shakera Noreen, said on Monday 45,336 people had been registered under the Himat card imitative after completing the verification process in the division

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2024) Director Social Welfare Sargodha region, Shakera Noreen, said on Monday 45,336 people had been registered under the Himat card imitative after completing the verification process in the division.

Sharing data with APP, she said that the distribution of Himat cards among registered special persons for their financial assistant was under way in a transparent way.

She said that a total of 13,886 special persons were registered under Himmat Card in Sargodha district,12,257 were registered in Khushab district,11,612 people were registered in Mianwali district and 7,581 were registered for Himmat Card in Bhakar district.

“The eligible people will get Rs10,500 financial assistance each for four times in a year," she maintained.

ATM cards would be issued to verified persons under the programme soon,” Shakera Noreen said.

She said that 24 desks had been set up in the division to distribute the cards. “The government is striving to uplift special people to make them respectable citizens of society,” she maintained.

She directed the department concerned to expedite the pace of Himat cards distribution and hoped the process would complete soon.

Related Topics

Sargodha Khushab Mianwali Government Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Pakistan determined to win 2nd test against Englan ..

Pakistan determined to win 2nd test against England: ) Pakistan cricket team's A ..

1 minute ago
 PPP leader for immediate convening of CCI meeting

PPP leader for immediate convening of CCI meeting

1 minute ago
 SCO summit to boost Pak image, economic prospects: ..

SCO summit to boost Pak image, economic prospects: Kissan Ittehad

1 minute ago
 WCLA launches guided tour of Lahore Fort hidden pl ..

WCLA launches guided tour of Lahore Fort hidden places

1 minute ago
 French government wants new immigration law in 202 ..

French government wants new immigration law in 2025

1 minute ago
 BISP chairperson, Sindh Education Minister discuss ..

BISP chairperson, Sindh Education Minister discuss initiatives for skill develop ..

55 seconds ago
ANF seizes 25 kg drugs from New Zealand bound parc ..

ANF seizes 25 kg drugs from New Zealand bound parcel

57 seconds ago
 DC reviews implementation of CM initiatives

DC reviews implementation of CM initiatives

58 seconds ago
 DC visits District Council office

DC visits District Council office

45 seconds ago
 Dep Speaker Sindh Assembly highlights PPP's commit ..

Dep Speaker Sindh Assembly highlights PPP's commitment to religious harmony

47 seconds ago
 DPO holds open court

DPO holds open court

48 seconds ago
 UoS VC visit to China strengthens academic, techno ..

UoS VC visit to China strengthens academic, technology ties

50 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan