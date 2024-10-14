45,336 Special Persons Registered For Himmat Card
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 14, 2024 | 06:50 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2024) Director Social Welfare Sargodha region, Shakera Noreen, said on Monday 45,336 people had been registered under the Himat card imitative after completing the verification process in the division.
Sharing data with APP, she said that the distribution of Himat cards among registered special persons for their financial assistant was under way in a transparent way.
She said that a total of 13,886 special persons were registered under Himmat Card in Sargodha district,12,257 were registered in Khushab district,11,612 people were registered in Mianwali district and 7,581 were registered for Himmat Card in Bhakar district.
“The eligible people will get Rs10,500 financial assistance each for four times in a year," she maintained.
ATM cards would be issued to verified persons under the programme soon,” Shakera Noreen said.
She said that 24 desks had been set up in the division to distribute the cards. “The government is striving to uplift special people to make them respectable citizens of society,” she maintained.
She directed the department concerned to expedite the pace of Himat cards distribution and hoped the process would complete soon.
