454 Drug Peddlers, 493 Gamblers Held In Ten Days

Muhammad Irfan 33 seconds ago Wed 11th December 2019 | 06:46 PM

454 drug peddlers, 493 gamblers held in ten days

Police claimed on Wednesday to have arrested 454 drug peddlers and 493 gamblers during the last ten days

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2019 ) :Police claimed on Wednesday to have arrested 454 drug peddlers and 493 gamblers during the last ten days.

During the crackdown against drug peddlers, the city division police arrested 91 accused, 112 in Cantonment division, 68 in Civil Lines Division, 62 in Sadar Division and 46 in Iqbal Town Division whereas 70 in Model Town Division.

Police also recovered 6 Kg charas, 6Kg heroin, 5Kg opium, 6 kg bhang and 4872 liters liquor from the criminals.

During drive against gamblers, the police arrested 493 gamblers and registered 102 cases against them in different police stations.

The police also recovered stake money Rs 769,000 and other valuables.

