455 Candidates Appear In KU VS Admission Test 2024

Umer Jamshaid Published November 26, 2023 | 06:00 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2023) As many as 455 candidates appeared in the admission test of the Department of Visual Studies, University of Karachi, which was held in 12 examination rooms at the departments of economics and history on Sunday.

The in-charge KU Directorate of Admissions Dr Saima Akhter mentioned that aspiring candidates appeared in the admission test for B. Arch, B. FA, and B. Design, in the disciplines of Architecture, Fine Art, Ceramics and Glass, Islamic Arts, Graphic Design, Industrial Design, Textile Design, Film and Animation of the visual studies department of the University of Karachi. She mentioned that a two-hour long test was started at 11:00 am.

According to her, the KU would inform the candidates about the provisional merit list through email, and SMS, and they would also be able to see their results along with the necessary directives on the official web portal (www.

uokadmission.edu.pk) by December 07, 2023.

Meanwhile, the KU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi, Registrar Professor Dr Abdul Waheed, Dean of Arts and Social Sciences Professor Dr Shaista Tabassum, Dr Saima Akhter, in-charge VS Syed Shamoon Haider and others, Students Advisor Dr Nosheen Raza, Campus Security Advisor Dr Salman Zubiar, Medical Officer and the member of KU Syndicate Dr Muhammad Hassan Khan Auj, and others were present on this occasion and monitored the admission test proceedings.

The KU Clinic staff along with an ambulance were also present during the test proceeding. The Watch and Ward and Directorate of Admissions staff were also present for the guidance of students and separate waiting areas near the examination classrooms were established for the parents and guardians of the candidates.

