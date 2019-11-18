455 members of 138 gangs rounded up in last 10 months: RPO Bahawalpur

Bahawalpur Region Police have nabbed 138 gangs during the last 10 months and arrested 455 gang members in addition to recovering stolen goods of worth more than Rs 235 million from their possession

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2019 ) : Bahawalpur Region Police have nabbed 138 gangs during the last 10 months and arrested 455 gang members in addition to recovering stolen goods of worth more than Rs 235 million from their possession.

According to Regional Police Officer Bahawalpur Imran Mehmood, a crackdown against narcotics was launched, in which 3652 cases were registered against drug peddlers and bootleggers and 3809 arrests were made.

He said that 2187 persons were arrested in 2183 cases of illegal arms and 68 Kalashnikovs, 90 rifles, 379 guns, 1340 pistols, 87 revolvers, 216 carbines and 13 daggers were recovered.

RPO further said that 952 proclaimed offenders from category A, 6345 from category B and 7297 from category C were arrested during the last 10 months.