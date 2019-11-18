UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

455 Members Of 138 Gangs Rounded Up In Last 10 Months: RPO Bahawalpur

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 18th November 2019 | 06:56 PM

455 members of 138 gangs rounded up in last 10 months: RPO Bahawalpur

Bahawalpur Region Police have nabbed 138 gangs during the last 10 months and arrested 455 gang members in addition to recovering stolen goods of worth more than Rs 235 million from their possession

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2019 ) :Bahawalpur Region Police have nabbed 138 gangs during the last 10 months and arrested 455 gang members in addition to recovering stolen goods of worth more than Rs 235 million from their possession.

According to Regional Police Officer Bahawalpur Imran Mehmood, a crackdown against narcotics was launched, in which 3652 cases were registered against drug peddlers and bootleggers and 3809 arrests were made.

He said that 2187 persons were arrested in 2183 cases of illegal arms and 68 Kalashnikovs, 90 rifles, 379 guns, 1340 pistols, 87 revolvers, 216 carbines and 13 daggers were recovered.

RPO further said that 952 proclaimed offenders from category A, 6345 from category B and 7297 from category C were arrested during the last 10 months.

Related Topics

Police Bahawalpur From Million

Recent Stories

I'm not liberal-corrupt and nor hypocrite, says Bi ..

33 minutes ago

Venice comes up for air after week of record flood ..

43 seconds ago

PTCL & WWF-Pakistan conduct Spellathon in less-pri ..

46 minutes ago

5-day anti-polio drive from Nov 25

45 seconds ago

Two women killed as wedding party bus meets accide ..

46 seconds ago

Farmers warned of action over burning crops remnan ..

48 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.