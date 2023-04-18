UrduPoint.com

4,550 Bags Of Sugar Recovered From Hoarders

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 18, 2023 | 02:40 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2023 ) :The district administration, in an action against hoarding of sugar, recovered 4,550 bags during the current month.

Under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner Adnan Mahmood Awan, a total of 134 inspections were conducted in four tehsils during the crackdown against sugar hoarders.

A team led by AC Pasrur recovered 3,500 bags while the AC Sambrial recovered 1,050 bags of sugar from hoarders.

Meanwhile, a team of the food department foiled an attempt of inter-district transportationof hundreds of wheat sacks loaded in two trolleys from Talhara village near Daska.

