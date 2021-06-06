UrduPoint.com
45,573 Cops Above 30 Vaccinated Against Coronavirus

Umer Jamshaid 1 day ago Sun 06th June 2021 | 05:40 PM

45,573 cops above 30 vaccinated against coronavirus

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2021 ) :DIG Welfare Agha Muhammad Yousuf said here on Sunday that a total of 45,573 policemen over 30 years of age have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 and the remaining were being vaccinated without any break.

He said that so far 18,588 officers and personnel between the ages of 50 and 60 have been vaccinated while 20,130 officers and personnel between the ages of 40 and 50 have been vaccinated against the corona.

He said the process of corona vaccination of officers and personnel in the age group of 30-40 years is also underway and so far 6,855 officers and personnel in this age group have been vaccinated.

He said that apart from the district police in all districts, Punjab Constabulary, Investigation Punjab, Special Branch, CTD, Traffic, SPU, PHP and other field formations are also being vaccinated.

More Stories From Pakistan

