456 Animals To Be Provided In Lodhran Under Transfer Of Livestock Assets Project

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 15, 2024 | 03:10 PM

456 animals to be provided in Lodhran under Transfer of Livestock Assets project

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2024) The Livestock Department will provide 456 animals across the district under the 'Transfer of Livestock Assets to Widows, Divorced Women' project to empower rural women.

Deputy Director Livestock, Dr Waqar Aslam, informed APP here on Sunday said that one cattle heifer or buffalo heifer would be given to each woman free of cost for one year. He said that the animals would be given to eligible women through a draw after verification.

Widows and divorced women with a maximum age of 55 years old and who have not received animals from any government scheme during the last five years are eligible for the scheme.

He said that 11,000 animals would be distributed among women in 13 districts across South Punjab.

He said that the tender has been opened and the contract was allotted to purchase animals.

The women would be bound to take care of the animals for one year in own custody while the livestock department would provide artificial insemination, vaccination and other services.

The purpose of the project is to empower rural women financially so that they could run their businesses and earn a decent livelihood.

