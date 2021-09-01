456 people fined in crackdown on violators of Corona SOPs

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2021 ) :The district administration fined 456 people including bus owners, commuters and other individuals during a crackdown on violators of Corona preventive standard operating procedures (SOPs), said a news release issued here on Wednesday.

On the directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Khalid Mahmood, the district administration and Regional Transport Authority (RTA) had launched a joint crackdown on the violators of Corona SOPs and this connection the joint teams carried out checking of bus stations and commuters' vehicles on G.T. Road, Kohat Road and Charsadda Road and imposed fine on 184 transporters while 113 commuters of buses and wagons were also fined on the spot.

Similarly, the stations of Dilawar travel and Sania Express transport companies were sealed and their managers arrested over the violation of Corona SOPs.

The joint teams also carried out checking in different BRT stations and fined 156 individuals over not wearing safety masks.

The deputy commissioner appealed the people for implementation of Corona SOPs and use of safety masks in bazaars.

He has also directed transporters to observe SOPs while uploading commuters and extension of cooperation to administration to arrest the spread of Coronavirus.