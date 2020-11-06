UrduPoint.com
456 Revenue Related Complains Disposed Off In Open Courts

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 06th November 2020 | 09:55 PM

On the directions of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, the Revenue open courts were held in various areas of the division to resolve the complaints of the people related to the revenue department

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2020 ) :On the directions of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, the Revenue open courts were held in various areas of the division to resolve the complaints of the people related to the revenue department.

According to the city administration's spokesman, Rawalpindi Division received a total of 600 complaints regarding revenue out of which 456 complaints were disposed off.

In Jhelum district, 245 complaints were received and 238 were disposed off.

In Attock district, 186 complaints were received and 130 were resolved.

In Rawalpindi district, 119 complaints were received and 66 were disposed off while in Chakwal district, 50 complaints were received and 22 were resolved.

In a statement, Commissioner Rawalpindi Capt (R) Muhammad Mahmood said that problems of the people related to the revenue department were being addressed by listening them to the under one roof.

He also directed the deputy commissioners to deal with the pending complaints as soon as possible.

