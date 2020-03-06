UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

456 Schools To Be Converted Into STEM Schools This Year: Chaudhry Fawad Hussain

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Fri 06th March 2020 | 09:46 PM

456 schools to be converted into STEM schools this year: Chaudhry Fawad Hussain

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Friday said the government has planned to convert 456 schools into science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) schools this year and this number will be doubled next year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Friday said the government has planned to convert 456 schools into science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) schools this year and this number will be doubled next year.

He was addressing the closing ceremony of the week-long study tour and distribution of laptops among science talent farming scheme (STFS) 3rd batch students at a local hotel, as the chief guest.

Pakistan Science Foundation (PSF) Chairman Major (Retd) Dr Qaiser Majeed Malik, Director Research Support Dr Mirza Habib Ali, STFS Project Director Dr Ahsan Feroze, PSF Secretary Dr Raja Raziul Hasnain were also present on this occasion.

Over 200 STFS 3rd batch students from across the country attended the ceremony.

It is pertinent to mention that it was the third programme of this series.

Fawad Chaudhry said the talented students are guarantee to a prosperous Pakistan and distribution of laptops among the students is the renewal of the pledge that Pakistani nation made to the Founder of Pakistan Quid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Allama Muhammad Iqbal.

The minister said we have to make the scholarship system transparent and merit based.

He advised the students to take extra care regarding novel coronavirus and spread awareness in their respective areas.

He called upon the students to utilize their all energies for development of the country.

PSF Chairman Maj (Retd) Qaiser Majeed Malik, in his welcome address, highlighted the foundation's programmes.

He said the government has launched the STFS which is being implemented through collaborative efforts of relevant organizations and stakeholders. He said the PSF is playing a major role in this regard.

The chairman said the students passionate towards science education, who have passed their Matric/SSC/equivalent examinations in science subjects from the government educational institutions with at least 60% marks in Matric/equivalent with at least 70% marks in science subjects, are being selected through specialized tests, computer based IQ tests, presentations and interviews for admission to selected outstanding colleges.

These students are also being provided scholarships upto Rs10,000 per month to cover fees and educational expenditures.

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology Allama Muhammad Iqbal Education Muhammad Ali Jinnah Hotel All From Government Merit Packaging Limited Coronavirus

Recent Stories

NAB Sukkur arrests flour mill owner

5 minutes ago

US Advocacy Group Urges Congress to Block DNA Coll ..

5 minutes ago

Policymakers urged to realize intensity of rare di ..

5 minutes ago

US Cruise Ship Passengers Tested for Coronavirus, ..

5 minutes ago

Women university celebrates International Women Da ..

13 minutes ago

Trump Says He Will Meet With Brazil President at H ..

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.