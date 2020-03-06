456 schools to be converted into STEM schools this year: Chaudhry Fawad Hussain

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Friday said the government has planned to convert 456 schools into science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) schools this year and this number will be doubled next year.

He was addressing the closing ceremony of the week-long study tour and distribution of laptops among science talent farming scheme (STFS) 3rd batch students at a local hotel, as the chief guest.

Pakistan Science Foundation (PSF) Chairman Major (Retd) Dr Qaiser Majeed Malik, Director Research Support Dr Mirza Habib Ali, STFS Project Director Dr Ahsan Feroze, PSF Secretary Dr Raja Raziul Hasnain were also present on this occasion.

Over 200 STFS 3rd batch students from across the country attended the ceremony.

It is pertinent to mention that it was the third programme of this series.

Fawad Chaudhry said the talented students are guarantee to a prosperous Pakistan and distribution of laptops among the students is the renewal of the pledge that Pakistani nation made to the Founder of Pakistan Quid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Allama Muhammad Iqbal.

The minister said we have to make the scholarship system transparent and merit based.

He advised the students to take extra care regarding novel coronavirus and spread awareness in their respective areas.

He called upon the students to utilize their all energies for development of the country.

PSF Chairman Maj (Retd) Qaiser Majeed Malik, in his welcome address, highlighted the foundation's programmes.

He said the government has launched the STFS which is being implemented through collaborative efforts of relevant organizations and stakeholders. He said the PSF is playing a major role in this regard.

The chairman said the students passionate towards science education, who have passed their Matric/SSC/equivalent examinations in science subjects from the government educational institutions with at least 60% marks in Matric/equivalent with at least 70% marks in science subjects, are being selected through specialized tests, computer based IQ tests, presentations and interviews for admission to selected outstanding colleges.

These students are also being provided scholarships upto Rs10,000 per month to cover fees and educational expenditures.