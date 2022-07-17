UrduPoint.com

45,633 Corona Patients Recovered In Rawalpindi

Faizan Hashmi Published July 17, 2022 | 05:10 PM

45,633 Corona patients recovered in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2022 ) :As many as 45,633 COVID-19 patients have been discharged after getting treatment from the district's health facilities, out of which 42,080 were residents of Rawalpindi and 3,553 were from other districts.

According to the data shared by the district health authority on Sunday, 14 more cases were reported during the last 24 hours, including four from Rawal town, two from Rawalpindi Cantonment, Kotli Sattian, Potohar town and Islamabad and one from Taxila and Gujjar Khan.

In addition, it updated that 47,053 patients had tested positive since the pandemic started, 43,500 belonging to Rawalpindi while 3,553 from the outside district.

Presently, 83 patients are quarantined, and one is admitted to the Attock Hospital.

The report further updated that 6,973,375 people, including 44,797 health workers, had received jabs against the lethal coronavirus.

During the last 24 hours, 1,508 samples were collected, out of which 1,494 were declared negative, while the district's positivity rate was recorded at 0.93 per cent.

Related Topics

Islamabad Rawalpindi Attock Kotli Taxila Sunday From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 July 2022

8 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 17th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 17th July 2022

8 hours ago
 Taijul in five-wicket Bangladesh return as West In ..

Taijul in five-wicket Bangladesh return as West Indies tumble to 178

16 hours ago
 RugbyU: South Africa v Wales Test result

RugbyU: South Africa v Wales Test result

16 hours ago
 9 more report positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan ..

9 more report positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan

16 hours ago
 Court extends interim bail of Haleem Adil Shaikh t ..

Court extends interim bail of Haleem Adil Shaikh to July 28

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.