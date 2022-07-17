45,633 Corona patients recovered in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2022 ) :As many as 45,633 COVID-19 patients have been discharged after getting treatment from the district's health facilities, out of which 42,080 were residents of Rawalpindi and 3,553 were from other districts.

According to the data shared by the district health authority on Sunday, 14 more cases were reported during the last 24 hours, including four from Rawal town, two from Rawalpindi Cantonment, Kotli Sattian, Potohar town and Islamabad and one from Taxila and Gujjar Khan.

In addition, it updated that 47,053 patients had tested positive since the pandemic started, 43,500 belonging to Rawalpindi while 3,553 from the outside district.

Presently, 83 patients are quarantined, and one is admitted to the Attock Hospital.

The report further updated that 6,973,375 people, including 44,797 health workers, had received jabs against the lethal coronavirus.

During the last 24 hours, 1,508 samples were collected, out of which 1,494 were declared negative, while the district's positivity rate was recorded at 0.93 per cent.