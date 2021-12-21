457 brick kilns shifted on zig-zag technology in Multan district

Deputy Director Environment Multan, Zafer Iqbal on Tuesday said 457 traditional brick kilns had been shifted on zig-zag technology across the district so far among the total number of 479 besides imposing a fine of Rs. 2.8 million

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2021 ) :Deputy Director Environment Multan, Zafer Iqbal on Tuesday said 457 traditional brick kilns had been shifted on zig-zag technology across the district so far among the total number of 479 besides imposing a fine of Rs. 2.8 million.

Talking to APP he said the remaining 22 were causing pollution, adding, action would be taken against them soon.

He said all old technology brick kilns and polluting industry was closed as per directions of Punjab government. However, the only zig-zag technology brick kilns were allowed to work.

He said during the survey that some brick kiln owners were running brick kilns by installing blurs only and filling bricks on old technology which is a violation.

He said such brick kilns will be sealed if they didn't completely shift on zig-zag technology.

Deputy Director informed that training was also imparted to brick kilns workers about zig-zag brick kilns functions.

He said that five surveillance teams were monitoring the brick kilns regularly.

Mr. Zafar said that the Punjab government has offered loans under the Apna Rozgaar scheme and the brick kilns owners should avail the opportunity to shift their brick kilns.