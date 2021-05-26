UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

457 New COVID-19 Cases Reported In KP

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 26th May 2021 | 12:00 AM

457 new COVID-19 cases reported in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :457 new coronavirus cases have been reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as 20 more died of the virus in the province during the period of last 24 hours, said Health Department on Tuesday while sharing updates.

A total of 7859 tests were conducted out of which 457 new cases were confirmed that climbed the total number of cases to 130644. So far 3990 deaths have been reported from the pandemic in the province.

During last 24 hours, 1047 coronavirus patients have been recovered that reached the tally of recovered persons in the province to 121033.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Died From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler appoints director for Urban Planning ..

2 hours ago

Maktoum bin Mohammed officially inaugurates DIFC I ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler appoints chairman for ‘Mubadara’

2 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler renames AIIID

2 hours ago

Draft federal budget for 2022-2026 reviewed

2 hours ago

AED3.67 bn ‘Helios Industry’ Plant to export g ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.