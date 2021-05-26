457 new COVID-19 cases reported in KP

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :457 new coronavirus cases have been reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as 20 more died of the virus in the province during the period of last 24 hours, said Health Department on Tuesday while sharing updates.

A total of 7859 tests were conducted out of which 457 new cases were confirmed that climbed the total number of cases to 130644. So far 3990 deaths have been reported from the pandemic in the province.

During last 24 hours, 1047 coronavirus patients have been recovered that reached the tally of recovered persons in the province to 121033.