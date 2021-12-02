UrduPoint.com

457 Outlaws Arrested During November

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 12:23 PM

457 outlaws arrested during November

District police arrested 467 outlaws including proclaimed offenders,court absconders,drug peddlers,robbers and recovered valuables,weapons from their possession during November last

KASUR, Dec 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :District police arrested 467 outlaws including proclaimed offenders,court absconders,drug peddlers,robbers and recovered valuables,weapons from their possession during November last.

Police said in line with special directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Sohaib Ashraf,the police launched a comprehensive crackdown against criminals and arrested 70 court absconders,14 proclaimed offenders,66 drug peddlers and recovered 62 kg charas,24 kg heroin, 728 liters liquor from them,besides registering cases against them.

Police arrested ten members of three dacoit gangs and recovered valuables,cash amounting to Rs 900,000 from their possession.

Similarly, police teams arrested 87 illegal weapon holders and seized 75 pistols,Kalashnikov,5 rifles,5 guns from them.

Police raiding teams caught 10 gamblers red-handed and sent them behind the bars.

