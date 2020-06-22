UrduPoint.com
4578 Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Reported In Rawalpindi

Mon 22nd June 2020 | 05:50 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2020 ) :Around 13,273 COVID-19 suspects have so far been brought to the quarantine facilities of the district, out of which 4578 cases were tested positive who were provided the required treatment and 2185 recovered after treatment.

According to a daily situation report issued by Directorate of Public Relations(DPR), 727 COVID-19 confirmed patients were admitted in different hospitals of the city including 342 belonging to Rawal Town,115 Potahar town,143 Rawalpindi cantt, 31 Gujar Khan, 34 Taxila, 29 Kahuta, 6 Kalar Syedan, 18 Kotli Sattian and 9 from Murree," he said. "The result of 7873 suspects were tested negative while reports of 1164 were still awaited, "he added.

The DPR said as many as 1453 patients were quarantined in isolation at homes while 212 were died in the district,adding 91 more patients were reported at district centers during last 24 years.

Meanwhile, in order to control the spread of COVID-19 pandemic, the district administration Rawalpindi had sealed 22 parts of the city and Cantonment areas including Dhoke Kala Khan, Qayyumabad, Iqbal Town, Dhoke Paracha, Dhoke Kashmiria, Kuri road, Ali Abad, Dhoke Ali Akbar, Sadiqabad, Magistrate colony, Afandi colony, Sattelite Town A, C block, Muslim Town and Khurram Colony, Dheri Hassan Abaad, Talli Mohri, Gousia chowk, Jhawara,Tench Bhatta, Peoples colony and Allama Iqbal town till June 30 to ensure public safety.

