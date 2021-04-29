UrduPoint.com
458 Coronavirus Patients Recover In Punjab During 24 Hours

Thu 29th April 2021

458 coronavirus patients recover in Punjab during 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2021 ) :As many as 458 coronavirus patients recovered in the last 24 hours, reported by the Health department.

According to the data shared by the Health department, 219,866 coronavirus patients recovered altogether so far in public sector hospitals being run under the control of Specialized and Primary & Secondary Healthcare departments across the province.

The Specialized Healthcare and Medical education Department sources said that 7310 beds were reserved in all government owned hospitals for corona patients, out of which 4320 beds were unoccupied. Likewise, 1623 beds were reserved in government hospitals of the provincial metropolis and 829 beds were vacant so far.

In view of the surging corona pandemic, the Specialized Healthcare Department had arranged 3330 beds in Isolation wards of all government hospitals in the province, out of which, 2414 beds were vacant.

However, 450 beds for corona patients were reserved in isolation wards set up in the government hospitals of Lahore and 324 beds were unoccupied. In addition, 3353 beds were also reserved in HDU for patients suffering from Covid-19 in all the hospitals of the Punjab government and 1607 beds were vacant while, in the hospitals situated in the provincial capital, 903 beds reserved in HDU and 464 beds were unoccupied.

The specialized healthcare had arranged 727 ventilators for corona patients in all hospitals of the provincial government, of which 428 ventilators were under use while 299 were unoccupied.

Around 270 ventilators were reserved in Lahore hospitals, of which 229 were occupied and 41 ventilators were vacant.

