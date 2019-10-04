458,546 cases disposed off at Peshawar High Court in 2018, 457000 news cases filed

UrduPoint.com
Peshawar High Court (PHC) has disposed off around 458,546 cases during last year while about 457000 new cases were filed in the court

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2019 ) :Peshawar High Court (PHC) has disposed off around 458,546 cases during last year while about 457000 new cases were filed in the court.

This was said by Registrar Peshawar High Court, Khawaja Waji-ud-Din while addressing a press conference here on Friday.

The Registrar said about 21796 cases were passing through the process of hearing in the court.

In response to a question, he said for speedy dispensation of cases at Anti Terrorism Courts, the government has been asked for appointment of seven new judges and action is awaited.

The PHC, he continued, also conducted 14 workshops for training and capacity building of lawyers during that period.

