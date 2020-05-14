UrduPoint.com
4586 COVID-19 Suspects Visit Quarantine Facilities In Rawalpindi

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 14th May 2020 | 04:19 PM

4586 COVID-19 suspects visit quarantine facilities in Rawalpindi

Around 4586 COVID-19 suspects have so far been brought to the quarantine facilities of the district, out of which 1199 cases were tested positive who were provided the required treatment and 261 discharged after recovery

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2020 ) :Around 4586 COVID-19 suspects have so far been brought to the quarantine facilities of the district, out of which 1199 cases were tested positive who were provided the required treatment and 261 discharged after recovery.

According to daily situation report issued by Directorate of Public Relations (DPR) Punjab, results of 789 people were awaited while 2705 were declared negative, out of total 4586 suspected visitors.

"Presently 404 COVID-19 confirmed patients were admitted in different hospitals of the district including 162 belonged to Rawal Town, 71 Potahar Town, 97 Rawalpindi Cantt, 24 Gujar Khan, 31 Taxila,11 Kahuta, 3 Kalar Syedan and 5 from Murree," he said.

The DPR said that 474 patients were quarantined in isolation at homes while 261 discharged after recovery.

" 60 virus patients died in the district", he added.

The residents were advised not to visit Kalyam Awan Gujar Khan tehsil, Dheri Hassanabad, Dhoke Paracha, Dhoke Ratta, Dhoke Mangtal, Ammarpura, Zafar ul Haq Road, Satellite Town and Wah Cantt areas as number of positive cases were reported from these areas.

Meanwhile Chief Executive Officer Health Dr Sohail Chaudhry while talking to APP said that disinfection was being carried out in different areas of the district especially where suspected cases were reported. He advised the citizens to avoid crowded places, stay at home and follow safety measures issued by the government.

