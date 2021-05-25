4,586 vehicles fined for tinted glasses, fancy number plates

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has penalized some 4,586 vehicles by imposing fine of over Rs 1 million for using tinted glasses and non-pattern number plates.

The ITP special squads took action against the violators during the last one week, following directions of Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Traffic, Farrukh Rashid, said a news release.

Inspector General of Police, Islamabad (IGP) Qazi Jameel-ur-Rehman had constituted the squads some days ago for the purpose, besides to take action against those vendors preparing such number plates.

The SSP Traffic appreciated the officers and Jawans who were striving hard to reduce the number of accidents in the Capital city through enforcement of traffic laws.

The ITP personnel, he said were being trained on high moral values so they could demonstrate gentle attitude while interacting with motorists at the roads.

The behavior of citizens on the roads reflects the social norms of the society, he said while appealing the motorists to abide by traffic laws as a minor mistake on the road might lead to a fatal accident.

"Obeying traffic rules can save your life and the lives of others, never violate traffic laws and be responsible and patriot citizens," the SSP maintained.