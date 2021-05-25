UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

4,586 Vehicles Fined For Tinted Glasses, Fancy Number Plates

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 25th May 2021 | 05:00 PM

4,586 vehicles fined for tinted glasses, fancy number plates

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has penalized some 4,586 vehicles by imposing fine of over Rs 1 million for using tinted glasses and non-pattern number plates.

The ITP special squads took action against the violators during the last one week, following directions of Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Traffic, Farrukh Rashid, said a news release.

Inspector General of Police, Islamabad (IGP) Qazi Jameel-ur-Rehman had constituted the squads some days ago for the purpose, besides to take action against those vendors preparing such number plates.

The SSP Traffic appreciated the officers and Jawans who were striving hard to reduce the number of accidents in the Capital city through enforcement of traffic laws.

The ITP personnel, he said were being trained on high moral values so they could demonstrate gentle attitude while interacting with motorists at the roads.

The behavior of citizens on the roads reflects the social norms of the society, he said while appealing the motorists to abide by traffic laws as a minor mistake on the road might lead to a fatal accident.

"Obeying traffic rules can save your life and the lives of others, never violate traffic laws and be responsible and patriot citizens," the SSP maintained.

Related Topics

Accident Islamabad Police Fine Vehicles Road Traffic Rashid Lead Moral Million

Recent Stories

Public Prosecution explains punishment for public ..

5 minutes ago

TECNO Pakistan appoints Burque Corporation as its ..

29 minutes ago

Five brick kilns sealed in faisalabad

2 minutes ago

Turkish Interior Minister Refuses to Resign Over A ..

2 minutes ago

Lavrov Expects Irritants in Russian-US Relations t ..

2 minutes ago

Commissioner Hazara inaugurates special vaccinatio ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.