UrduPoint.com

459 Fresh Covid-19 Cases Reported: NIH

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 19, 2022 | 07:45 PM

459 fresh Covid-19 cases reported: NIH

Health officials on Tuesday said that 459 new Coronavirus cases were reported throughout the country during the last 24 hours

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2022 ) :Health officials on Tuesday said that 459 new Coronavirus cases were reported throughout the country during the last 24 hours.

As per data shared by the National Institute of Health (NIH), the case positivity ratio is 2.80 percent while 163 patients were in critical condition.

One death was reported from the Coronavirus in the last 24 hours while 16,419 Covid-19 tests were conducted across the country.

Meanwhile, Minister for National Health Abdul Qadir Patel appreciated the efforts of all stakeholders, healthcare staff, vaccination teams, and administration working across Pakistan despite multiple challenges.

He advised all provinces and regions to administer booster doses on a priority basis to further improve protection against COVID-19 transmission.

He said that in view of the global pandemic situation the Central Health Establishment (CHE) should stringently monitor the health status of incoming passengers at points of entry. He added that CHE will be strengthened to enhance its functionality.

The minister emphasized the importance of precautions including social distancing and mask-wearing, especially in crowded places. He also highlighted the need to strictly follow the guidelines for the management of markets.

Related Topics

Pakistan Market All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

4 additional booths functional at Hakla toll plaza ..

4 additional booths functional at Hakla toll plaza of M-14

2 minutes ago
 UK's Sunak tops Tory MPs' latest vote as race narr ..

UK's Sunak tops Tory MPs' latest vote as race narrows to three

2 minutes ago
 TikTok removes nearly 12.5 mln videos from Pakista ..

TikTok removes nearly 12.5 mln videos from Pakistan

2 minutes ago
 'Prepare land for peas' cultivation in October'

'Prepare land for peas' cultivation in October'

2 minutes ago
 Awan posted as DD Anti-Corruption Establishment

Awan posted as DD Anti-Corruption Establishment

2 minutes ago
 Steps being taken to improve medical centers: Admi ..

Steps being taken to improve medical centers: Administrator East

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.