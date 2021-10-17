459 new dengue cases reported in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2021 ) :Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch Sunday said that during the last 24 hours, 459 confirmed cases of dengue were reported across the province, out of which 335 cases were found in Lahore.

In a press statement, he said 64 cases were reported from Rawalpindi, eight from Attock, six from Khanewal, and five from Gujrat.

Similarly, four dengue patients were reported in Faisalabad, Muzaffargarh, Okara and Sahiwal each, three cases from Hafizabad and Sheikhupura and two from Chakwal.

So far this year, 6,727 confirmed cases of dengue have been reported across the province, while 4,874 confirmed cases of dengue were reported in Lahore. One death was reported in Punjab in the last 24 hours, taking the toll to 19 so far. A total of 1,745 patients were admitted to hospitals across Punjab, out of which 799 patients were admitted in Lahore and 946 to hospitals of other cities of the province, he added.

About availability of beds for dengue patients in hospitals of Punjab, the health secretary said that 3,644 beds were currently allocated for dengue in hospitals across Punjab. On Saturday, the Specialized Healthcare Department allocated 403 more dengue beds in all teaching hospitals of Lahore and 246 more dengue beds in rest of teaching hospitals of Punjab taking total telly to 1506.

A total of 1,745 patients were under treatment on dengue allocated beds in Punjab while 799 beds are currently occupied by dengue patients in Lahore.

In the last 24 hours 430,870 indoor locations were checked across the Punjab while 95,303 outdoor locations were checked, while larvae were destroyed from 2,250 locations. In Lahore 76,113 indoor places were checked for dengue larvae 10,412 outdoor locations were checked and 1,563 positive containers were destroyed, he added.