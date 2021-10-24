UrduPoint.com

459 New Dengue Cases Reported In Punjab

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 24th October 2021 | 09:10 PM

459 new dengue cases reported in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2021 ) :Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch on Sunday said that during the last 24 hours, 459 confirmed cases of dengue have been reported across the province out of which 346 from Lahore.

In a statement, he elaborated that 46 cases reported from Rawalpindi, 6 from Sheikhupura, Gujranwala and Sargodah, 4 from Hafizabad and Kasur, 3 from Attock, Bahawalnagar, Faislabad, Lodhran and Multan.

So far this year, 9,996 confirmed cases of dengue have been reported across the whole province while 6,640 confirmed cases of dengue have been reported from Lahore, he added.

He informed that one death was reported from Punjab in 24 hours taking total to 30. A total of 2,212 patients were admitted across Punjab out of which 1,278 patients were admitted in hospitals of Lahore, while 934 patients were admitted in hospitals of other cities of Punjab.

While talking about the availability of beds for dengue patients in hospitals of Punjab, Health Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch said that 4,873 beds were currently allocated for dengue in hospitals across Punjab. A total of 2,212 patients were under treatment on dengue allocated beds in Punjab while 1,278 beds were currently occupied by dengue patients in Lahore.

In last 24 hours 453,892 indoor locations and 96,809 outdoor locations were checked across the Punjab while larvae were destroyed from 1,919 locations. In Lahore 62,564 indoor places and 9,245 outdoor places were checked for dengue larvae and 1,302 positive containers were destroyed.

