4.591 kg Hashish seized, 12 arrested in Sargodha

Police have arrested twelve (12) accused and recovered narcotics and weapons from them

sargodha, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :Police have arrested twelve (12) accused and recovered narcotics and weapons from them.

Police spokesman said Wednesday that during continued drive against drug pushers and criminals, teams of different police stations have conducted raids at various place under their jurisdiction and arrested 12 accused recovering 4.

591 kilograms Hashish, 2 Pistols 30 bore, 2 Rifle 444 bore and 2 Gun 12 bore from them.

They were identified as Umar Hayat, Ansar Abbas, Jahanzab, Muhammad Ashraf, Shahzab, Javed, Haqnawaz, Shahid Imran and others.

Police have registered separate cases against the accused and started investigation.