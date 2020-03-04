UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

4.591 Kg Hashish Seized, 12 Arrested In Sargodha

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 04th March 2020 | 02:49 PM

4.591 kg Hashish seized, 12 arrested in Sargodha

Police have arrested twelve (12) accused and recovered narcotics and weapons from them

sargodha, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :Police have arrested twelve (12) accused and recovered narcotics and weapons from them.

Police spokesman said Wednesday that during continued drive against drug pushers and criminals, teams of different police stations have conducted raids at various place under their jurisdiction and arrested 12 accused recovering 4.

591 kilograms Hashish, 2 Pistols 30 bore, 2 Rifle 444 bore and 2 Gun 12 bore from them.

They were identified as Umar Hayat, Ansar Abbas, Jahanzab, Muhammad Ashraf, Shahzab, Javed, Haqnawaz, Shahid Imran and others.

Police have registered separate cases against the accused and started investigation.

Related Topics

Police Criminals From

Recent Stories

Mahira Khan shocked over Qamar’s misogyny

13 minutes ago

Terrorist awarded 5 years jail in Sargodha

2 minutes ago

Putin, Erdogan to Discuss Next Steps to Prevent Cr ..

2 minutes ago

Country progressing under PM leadership: Adviser t ..

2 minutes ago

Secretary Environment rejects impression of land o ..

2 minutes ago

Spring heavy rain spell to start tomorrow: Directo ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.