4,59,500 Fine Imposed On Profiteers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 30 seconds ago Fri 23rd October 2020 | 04:58 PM

4,59,500 fine imposed on profiteers

The price control magistrates imposed Rs 459,500 fine on several shopkeepers over profiteering in the provincial capital on Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020 ) :The price control magistrates imposed Rs 459,500 fine on several shopkeepers over profiteering in the provincial capital on Friday.

According to the city administration's spokesman, the magistrates inspected around 1,002 points and found 118 violations while case were also registered against 28 violators.

In line with special directives of deputy commissioner, the magistrates were conducting raidsacross the city to ensure availability of commodities on government announced rates.

More Stories From Pakistan

