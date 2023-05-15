UrduPoint.com

4.5m Kids To Be Vaccinated Against Polio In Six Districts Of South Punjab

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 15, 2023 | 12:50 PM

4.5m kids to be vaccinated against polio in six districts of south Punjab

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2023 ) :About 4.5 million kids up to five-year-old will be administrated anti-polio drops in five different districts of south Punjab.

According to official sources, the campaign has commenced in six districts including Multan, Rahim Yar Khan, DG Khan, Muzaffargarh, Layyah and Rajanpur.

For this purpose, 17,700 teams, comprising 21,467 persons will pay door-to-door visits to administer anti-polio doses to children.

Secretary Primary and Secondary Health South Punjab Mehr Muhammad Yar Luk deputed six officers from the Secretariat to monitor the campaign.

The officers have been instructed to report to the Secretariat daily about the progress of the campaign.

