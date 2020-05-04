45pct wheat procurement target achieved: Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan

Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan said on Monday that 45 per cent of wheat procurement target had been achieved in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2020 ) : Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan said on Monday that 45 per cent of wheat procurement target had been achieved in Punjab.

According to official sources here, he said that rains had affected wheat crop in central Punjab, adding that strict action was being taken over wheat hoarding and smuggling. He said that flour mills had been given permission to keep stock for 72 hours.

Aleem Khan said, "Punjab has adopted a comprehensive policy for transportation of wheat." He said that it was being ensured that entire procurement was made by the government itself. He said the Punjab government wanted to provide wheat crop to other provinces itself after buying it from farmers.

Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan also participated in the National Command and Operational Centre meeting here on Monday through video link.