45th Anniversary Of Islamic Revolution Of Iran Celebrated
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 11, 2024 | 08:30 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2024) The Consulate General of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Karachi hosted an event to mark the 45th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution of Iran and the National Day.
Sindh Caretaker Tourism Minister Arshad Wali Mohammad, along with other Pakistani dignitaries congratulated Consul General Hassan Nourian on the festive occasion.
The event was attended by senior officials of the Sindh Government, political figures, religious scholars, businessmen and traders, including officials and members of the Pakistan Chambers of Commerce.
The consuls general of some other countries based in Karachi also congratulated the government and people of Iran on the occasion of their National Day.
The Iranian Consul General, in his remarks, paid tribute to the brave people of Iran in his address.
He appreciated the joint efforts of both Pakistan and Iran to enhance their relations in political, economic, cultural, military, and other fields.
He said that the 45th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution in Iran was the 77th anniversary of the long-standing brotherly relations between Iran and Pakistan, who remained firm and friendly in all circumstances.
Their bilateral relations, especially in the economic and trade sectors, were strong, he added.
Hassan Noorian recalled the meeting of the leaders of Iran and Pakistan to inaugurate border projects, and the recent visit of the Iranian foreign minister to Sindh and Islamabad as a turning point in the long-standing relations between the two neighboring countries.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 February 2024
Nawaz instructs Shehbaz to reach out to winning independents
Yasmin Rashid challenges Nawaz sharif’s results before LHC
Rejuvenated Multan Sultans ready for HBL PSL 9
Security forces kill mastermind of recent bombings in Qila Saifullah: ISPR
Had EVMs been there today, Pakistan would have been spared this crisis: Presiden ..
Rehana Dar files plea in LHC against NA-71 election results
Zardari, Bilawal to stay in Lahore amid high-political temperature
12 cases of May 9 riots: Imran, Qureshi get bail
Nation needs stable hands and healing touch to move on from the politics of anar ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 February 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Rs. 88.6mln released for reconstruction of nursing college, hostel8 minutes ago
-
LESCO collects over Rs 8m from 446 defaulters8 minutes ago
-
600 Pakistani professional employees embark on int’l careers8 minutes ago
-
Suspect shot dead in police encounter in Hyderabad8 minutes ago
-
General Elections-2024: Independents grab 101 NA seats28 minutes ago
-
Two-day 'Blue Fair' offering business opportunities to women entrepreneurs opens38 minutes ago
-
Malik awarded honorary Ph.D. degree by American University38 minutes ago
-
Kashmiri diaspora pays tributes to martyred leaders Maqbool Butt, Afzal Guru in Brussels48 minutes ago
-
Mystery of murder case solved49 minutes ago
-
Faiz Festival concludes on promotion of 'progressive ideology' note58 minutes ago
-
Fire breaks out in Karachi's Govt hospital58 minutes ago
-
380 kites confiscated during raid58 minutes ago