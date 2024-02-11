45th anniversary of Islamic Revolution of Iran celebrated

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2024) The Consulate General of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Karachi hosted an event to mark the 45th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution of Iran and the National Day.

Sindh Caretaker Tourism Minister Arshad Wali Mohammad, along with other Pakistani dignitaries congratulated Consul General Hassan Nourian on the festive occasion.

The event was attended by senior officials of the Sindh Government, political figures, religious scholars, businessmen and traders, including officials and members of the Pakistan Chambers of Commerce.

The consuls general of some other countries based in Karachi also congratulated the government and people of Iran on the occasion of their National Day.

The Iranian Consul General, in his remarks, paid tribute to the brave people of Iran in his address.

He appreciated the joint efforts of both Pakistan and Iran to enhance their relations in political, economic, cultural, military, and other fields.

He said that the 45th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution in Iran was the 77th anniversary of the long-standing brotherly relations between Iran and Pakistan, who remained firm and friendly in all circumstances.

Their bilateral relations, especially in the economic and trade sectors, were strong, he added.

Hassan Noorian recalled the meeting of the leaders of Iran and Pakistan to inaugurate border projects, and the recent visit of the Iranian foreign minister to Sindh and Islamabad as a turning point in the long-standing relations between the two neighboring countries.