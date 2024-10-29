Open Menu

45th Annual Forum Of PGA Concludes, Unanimously Adopts Joint Declaration

Sumaira FH Published October 29, 2024 | 07:36 PM

45th Annual Forum of PGA concludes, unanimously adopts joint declaration

The 45th Annual Forum of Parliamentarians for Global Action (PGA) and the 13th Session of the Consultative Assembly of Parliamentarians (CAP-ICC), hosted by Pakistan’s National Assembly, concluded on Tuesday with the unanimous adoption of a joint declaration

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2024) The 45th Annual Forum of Parliamentarians for Global Action (PGA) and the 13th Session of the Consultative Assembly of Parliamentarians (CAP-ICC), hosted by Pakistan’s National Assembly, concluded on Tuesday with the unanimous adoption of a joint declaration.

President of the PGA and Member of the National Assembly Syed Naveed Qamar read out the joint declaration while the participants expressed their agreement with the document.

The two-day forum discussed critical global issues, including peace, justice, climate change, and other urgent topics.

Parliamentarians from 39 countries, alongside international jurists, intellectuals, media representatives and civil society members attended the forum.

The successful hosting of this international conference underscores Pakistan’s commitment to parliamentary diplomacy and reflects its peaceful, democratic identity.

During the event, seven side sessions were held, discussing topics such as global peace, climate change, the promotion of democratic values, international justice, and the role of parliaments in establishing peace.

The presence of a significant number of foreign parliamentarians and distinguished guests served as a testament to Pakistan’s reputation as a safe, progressive country that upholds democratic principles.

In his concluding remarks, President PGA Syed Naveed Qamar expressed gratitude to the National Assembly and all PGA participants for their insights and contributions to the forum. He also extended thanks to international partners for supporting PGA’s mission to promote accountability, human rights, and the rule of law.

In her closing remarks, PGA Secretary-General Ms. Mónica Adame expressed heartfelt appreciation to Speaker of National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, PGA President Syed Naveed Qamar, and Chairperson of the Pakistan National Group (PGA) Senator Sherry Rehman for their warm welcome and commitment to ensuring the forum’s success.

She also thanked the National Assembly Secretariat of Pakistan and the Pakistan Institute for Parliamentary Services (PIPS) for providing logistics and technical support to the forum’s esteemed participants and guests.

APP/zah-ajb

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan National Assembly Sherry Rehman Civil Society Sardar Ayaz Sadiq Media Event All From Agreement

Recent Stories

APBUMA demands disbursement of refund claims

APBUMA demands disbursement of refund claims

3 minutes ago
 13 outlaws arrested; weapons, liquor recovered

13 outlaws arrested; weapons, liquor recovered

3 minutes ago
 AJK President urges Kashmiri expatriates to use in ..

AJK President urges Kashmiri expatriates to use influence to raise Kashmir cause ..

3 minutes ago
 Killer of boy gets life term, ordered to pay Rs 2m ..

Killer of boy gets life term, ordered to pay Rs 2m compensation to family

5 minutes ago
 LESCO collects over Rs 8.091m from 265 defaulters ..

LESCO collects over Rs 8.091m from 265 defaulters in 24 hours

5 minutes ago
 IHC seeks arguments on acquittal plea of PTI found ..

IHC seeks arguments on acquittal plea of PTI founder

5 minutes ago
Series of public hearings continues across LESCO r ..

Series of public hearings continues across LESCO region

5 minutes ago
 High-level delegation from US, Canada and AKU visi ..

High-level delegation from US, Canada and AKU visits KIU

5 minutes ago
 3 boilers sealed, owners fined

3 boilers sealed, owners fined

5 minutes ago
 Holistic regional dialogue critical for effective ..

Holistic regional dialogue critical for effective int’l law regime: Barrister ..

5 minutes ago
 Effective policing, citizen support key to reducin ..

Effective policing, citizen support key to reducing crime; IG Islamabad

5 minutes ago
 Italian Amb. Armellin calls on DPM/FM Dar

Italian Amb. Armellin calls on DPM/FM Dar

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan