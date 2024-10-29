45th Annual Forum Of PGA Concludes, Unanimously Adopts Joint Declaration
The 45th Annual Forum of Parliamentarians for Global Action (PGA) and the 13th Session of the Consultative Assembly of Parliamentarians (CAP-ICC), hosted by Pakistan’s National Assembly, concluded on Tuesday with the unanimous adoption of a joint declaration
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2024) The 45th Annual Forum of Parliamentarians for Global Action (PGA) and the 13th Session of the Consultative Assembly of Parliamentarians (CAP-ICC), hosted by Pakistan’s National Assembly, concluded on Tuesday with the unanimous adoption of a joint declaration.
President of the PGA and Member of the National Assembly Syed Naveed Qamar read out the joint declaration while the participants expressed their agreement with the document.
The two-day forum discussed critical global issues, including peace, justice, climate change, and other urgent topics.
Parliamentarians from 39 countries, alongside international jurists, intellectuals, media representatives and civil society members attended the forum.
The successful hosting of this international conference underscores Pakistan’s commitment to parliamentary diplomacy and reflects its peaceful, democratic identity.
During the event, seven side sessions were held, discussing topics such as global peace, climate change, the promotion of democratic values, international justice, and the role of parliaments in establishing peace.
The presence of a significant number of foreign parliamentarians and distinguished guests served as a testament to Pakistan’s reputation as a safe, progressive country that upholds democratic principles.
In his concluding remarks, President PGA Syed Naveed Qamar expressed gratitude to the National Assembly and all PGA participants for their insights and contributions to the forum. He also extended thanks to international partners for supporting PGA’s mission to promote accountability, human rights, and the rule of law.
In her closing remarks, PGA Secretary-General Ms. Mónica Adame expressed heartfelt appreciation to Speaker of National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, PGA President Syed Naveed Qamar, and Chairperson of the Pakistan National Group (PGA) Senator Sherry Rehman for their warm welcome and commitment to ensuring the forum’s success.
She also thanked the National Assembly Secretariat of Pakistan and the Pakistan Institute for Parliamentary Services (PIPS) for providing logistics and technical support to the forum’s esteemed participants and guests.
