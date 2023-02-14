UrduPoint.com

45th Board Meeting Of Recep Tayyip Erdogan Hospital Trust Held

Published February 14, 2023

45th board meeting of Recep Tayyip Erdogan Hospital Trust held

The 45th meeting of the board of Recep Tayyip Erdogan Hospital Trust was held under the chair of Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi at his office

The meeting offered Fateha for the victims of the earthquake in Turkiye and Syria and prayed for early recovery of the injured.

The meeting contemplated the proposal to functionalise Indus Hospital Jubilee Town under the management of Recep Tayyip Erdogan Hospital Trust. The proposal to manage the police lines' dispensaries in Lahore, Gujranwala, Faisalabad and Rahim Yar Khan through Recep Tayyip Erdogan Hospital Trust also came under discussion.

The CM called for a workable plan and directed that workable recommendations should be submitted about running the dispensaries in police lines on the pattern of Indus-managed hospitals.

He also ordered a review of the prospects of liver transplant at the Multan Institute of Kidney Diseases.

It was decided to install CT scan machines under a public-private partnership in five hospitals managed by the Indus Foundation.

Talat Mehmood, Chairman Recep Tayyip Erdogan Hospital Trust, founder chairman Mian Ahsan, Anwar Ahmad Khan, Faisal Afridi, Mian Ahmad Fazl, Azizur Rehman, Dr Tasman Ibne Rasa, Dr Shafiq Haider and Asif Javed attended the meeting. Industrialist Gohar Ejaz, provincial ministers Dr Javed Akram, Dr Jamal Nasir, IGP, health secretaries and others were also present.

