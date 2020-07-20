UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

45th INSC Inaugurated In Islamabad

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 20th July 2020 | 07:17 PM

45th INSC inaugurated in Islamabad

The 45th 'International Nathiagali Summer College (INSC) on Physics and Contemporary Needs' was inaugurated here on Monday to give opportunity to the young and senior scientists of Pakistan as well as the developing world to interact and have scientific discourse through webinars

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2020 ) :The 45th 'International Nathiagali Summer College (INSC) on Physics and Contemporary Needs' was inaugurated here on Monday to give opportunity to the young and senior scientists of Pakistan as well as the developing world to interact and have scientific discourse through webinars.

The INSC was inaugurated by Chairman PAEC Muhammad Naeem (HI, SI), said a news release.

INSC was a yearly activity being organized regularly since 1976 by Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC).

Chairman PAEC Muhammad Naeem appreciated the efforts of the organizers of INSC to hold this scientific discourse through webinars and continued the tradition of holding this college on regular basis because, unlike the previous years, Covid-19 made it impossible to gather participants from around the world at one place.

The INSC 2020 will cover six technical activities including applications of synchrotron radiation, the modern trends and techniques for exploration of minerals, pulsed power technology and applications, laser produced plasmas and its applications, renewable energy, environmental monitoring, advances in medical physics and biomedical optics.

The distinguished faculty of INSC consists of 28 speakers from abroad like Austria, Brazil, China, France, Germany, Japan, UK, Turkey, USA and other countries.

There will be a total of 1200 participants from different universities of Pakistan.

About 50 participants from abroad have also registered for the webinars,it added.

Foreseeing the brain drain of scientific elite from developing countries like Pakistan to the advanced scientific hubs in search of greener pastures, the Nobel Laureate, Professor Abdus Salam was a staunch believer in the utility of periodic gathering of scientists from developing countries with those from developed nations.

This was the guiding spirit behind the idea of organizing a science college at Nathiagali, one of the most beautiful and picturesque hill resorts of Pakistan near Islamabad, on regular basis. In 1974, the distinguished professor proposed that an international forum for scientists from developing countries be organized to break their isolation and provide them with an opportunity to interact with their peers from advanced countries.

When Professor Abdus Salam put up his proposal to the Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC), Munir Ahmed Khan, the then Chairman PAEC, not only acceded to the idea, but also put his heart into it.

He took personal interest to make the first college in 1976 a great success, which set a lasting tradition. The seed sown by Professor Salam has now blossomed into a lasting institution. Successive chairmen of the commission and the present Chairman PAEC Muhammad Naeem provided full support for holding of this annual activity.

Holding of the college regularly for the last 45 years has given an opportunity to the junior scientists of Pakistan and other developing countries to share scientific research related problems with senior scientists of the world.

Related Topics

Pakistan USA Islamabad World Technology Turkey China France Germany Young Austria Brazil United Kingdom Japan 2020 From Share

Recent Stories

SC says NAB failed to prove Khawaja Brothers’ ow ..

19 minutes ago

Roscosmos Says Experts Repaired Malfunctioning Eng ..

4 minutes ago

UAE’s success in launching first Arab probe to M ..

36 minutes ago

Emirates NBD delivers net profit of AED 4.1 billio ..

36 minutes ago

Former High Court judge disqualifies BoG member Na ..

37 minutes ago

Berlin Refuses to Comment on Reports of Ex-Wirecar ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.