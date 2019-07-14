UrduPoint.com
45th International Hussainia Conference To Be On 28th August

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 14th July 2019 | 08:24 PM

45th International Hussainia Conference to be on 28th August

Rawalpindi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 14th July, 2019) A meeting of the central executive of Markazi Imam Hussain Council held here on Sunday under the chairmanship of Dr. Ghazanfar Mehdi chairman Markazi Imam Hussain Council.In which it was decided that before Muharram Ul Haram 2 days 45th International Annual Hussainia Conference will be held on 28th August.

Scholars of international repute and Prominent Ulma&Mashaikhs from all over the country will participate.

