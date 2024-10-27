Open Menu

45th PGA Annual Forum, 13th CAP-ICC Kick Off Tomorrow

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 27, 2024 | 02:30 PM

45th PGA Annual Forum, 13th CAP-ICC kick off tomorrow

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2024) The 45th Annual Forum of Parliamentarians for Global Action (PGA) and the 13th Consultative Assembly of Parliamentarians on the International Criminal Court (CAP-ICC) will commence on Monday.

Hosted by the National Assembly of Pakistan, this two-day event will bring together parliamentarians from around the world for open dialogue with their peers, experts, academics, government officials, and representatives from the International Criminal Court and international organizations, according to a news release.

The sessions will focus on advancing domestic and international criminal justice, promoting the rule of law, and upholding human rights. Key discussions will revolve around the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court.

As the current President of PGA, Syed Naveed Qamar, a seasoned Pakistani politician and Member of the National Assembly, will lead the gathering.

His leadership highlighted Pakistan's pivotal role in global discussions on justice, human rights, and the rule of law. The National Assembly is fully prepared to welcome delegates from across the globe for two days of strategic discussions and networking.

Hosting this global event reflects Pakistan’s increasing influence in promoting justice, human rights, and security on the international stage while showcasing the country’s progress in advancing democratic principles and supporting a rules-based international order.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan National Assembly World Rome Progress Lead Criminals Event From Government Court

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 October 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 October 2024

6 hours ago
 Jahangir Tareen, his son Ali Tareen inaugurate com ..

Jahangir Tareen, his son Ali Tareen inaugurate computer-lab at local school, col ..

20 hours ago
 Pakistan stands with Iran in pursuit of peace: PM

Pakistan stands with Iran in pursuit of peace: PM

20 hours ago
 Pakistan’s Ayesha Sohaib Wins Prestigious Burj A ..

Pakistan’s Ayesha Sohaib Wins Prestigious Burj Award

21 hours ago
 Pakistan win three-match Test series against Engla ..

Pakistan win three-match Test series against England

1 day ago
Justice Yahya Afridi to take oath as chief justice ..

Justice Yahya Afridi to take oath as chief justice of Pakistan today

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 October 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 October 2024

1 day ago
 JKNF denounces Oct 27 as darkest chapter in Kashmi ..

JKNF denounces Oct 27 as darkest chapter in Kashmir's history

2 days ago
 Legal reforms vital to provide speedy justice to p ..

Legal reforms vital to provide speedy justice to people: Daniyal

2 days ago
 G20 affirms commitment to transition from fossil f ..

G20 affirms commitment to transition from fossil fuels

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan