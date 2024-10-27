45th PGA Annual Forum, 13th CAP-ICC Kick Off Tomorrow
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 27, 2024 | 02:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2024) The 45th Annual Forum of Parliamentarians for Global Action (PGA) and the 13th Consultative Assembly of Parliamentarians on the International Criminal Court (CAP-ICC) will commence on Monday.
Hosted by the National Assembly of Pakistan, this two-day event will bring together parliamentarians from around the world for open dialogue with their peers, experts, academics, government officials, and representatives from the International Criminal Court and international organizations, according to a news release.
The sessions will focus on advancing domestic and international criminal justice, promoting the rule of law, and upholding human rights. Key discussions will revolve around the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court.
As the current President of PGA, Syed Naveed Qamar, a seasoned Pakistani politician and Member of the National Assembly, will lead the gathering.
His leadership highlighted Pakistan's pivotal role in global discussions on justice, human rights, and the rule of law. The National Assembly is fully prepared to welcome delegates from across the globe for two days of strategic discussions and networking.
Hosting this global event reflects Pakistan’s increasing influence in promoting justice, human rights, and security on the international stage while showcasing the country’s progress in advancing democratic principles and supporting a rules-based international order.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 October 2024
Jahangir Tareen, his son Ali Tareen inaugurate computer-lab at local school, col ..
Pakistan stands with Iran in pursuit of peace: PM
Pakistan’s Ayesha Sohaib Wins Prestigious Burj Award
Pakistan win three-match Test series against England
Justice Yahya Afridi to take oath as chief justice of Pakistan today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 October 2024
JKNF denounces Oct 27 as darkest chapter in Kashmir's history
Legal reforms vital to provide speedy justice to people: Daniyal
G20 affirms commitment to transition from fossil fuels
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Rising prices, other violations in ICT stir public outcry5 minutes ago
-
ICT police homicide unit arrests brother for sister’s murder5 minutes ago
-
MoIB releases special song on Kashmir Black Day5 minutes ago
-
Chinese ambassador highlights regional cooperation, security concerns at SCO, BRICS Summits5 minutes ago
-
DC leads rally to mark Kashmir Black day5 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi commends squash player Ahsan Ayaz, vows to support5 minutes ago
-
NDMA dispatches two more consignments for war affected people of Gaza, Lebanon15 minutes ago
-
Admin marks Kashmir Black Day to expresses solidarity with Kashmiris15 minutes ago
-
October 27 darkest day in history of South Asia: Governor Tessori15 minutes ago
-
Another 116 dengue cases reported in Punjab25 minutes ago
-
Posting of Dy DEO Education notified25 minutes ago
-
Kashmir pictorial exhibition held25 minutes ago