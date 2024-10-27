45th PGA Annual Forum, 13th CAP-ICC kick off tomorrow

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2024) The 45th Annual Forum of Parliamentarians for Global Action (PGA) and the 13th Consultative Assembly of Parliamentarians on the International Criminal Court (CAP-ICC) will commence on Monday.

Hosted by the National Assembly of Pakistan, this two-day event will bring together parliamentarians from around the world for open dialogue with their peers, experts, academics, government officials, and representatives from the International Criminal Court and international organizations, according to a news release.

The sessions will focus on advancing domestic and international criminal justice, promoting the rule of law, and upholding human rights. Key discussions will revolve around the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court.

As the current President of PGA, Syed Naveed Qamar, a seasoned Pakistani politician and Member of the National Assembly, will lead the gathering.

His leadership highlighted Pakistan's pivotal role in global discussions on justice, human rights, and the rule of law. The National Assembly is fully prepared to welcome delegates from across the globe for two days of strategic discussions and networking.

Hosting this global event reflects Pakistan’s increasing influence in promoting justice, human rights, and security on the international stage while showcasing the country’s progress in advancing democratic principles and supporting a rules-based international order.