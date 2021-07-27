UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

46 Afghan Soldiers Including Five Officers Amicably Returned To Kabul

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 7 minutes ago Tue 27th July 2021 | 02:10 PM

46 Afghan soldiers including five officers amicably returned to Kabul

ISPR says Pakistan will continue to extend all kinds of support to our Afghan brethren in time[s] of need.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 27th, 2021) Forty-six Afghan soldiers including five officers who had been provided refuge and safe passage by the Pakistan Army on Monday were "amicably returned" to Afghan authorities today at Nawapass, Bajaur, the Inter-Services Public Relations statement (ISPR) said in a statement.

The Military’s media wing said: “These soldiers from the Afghan National Army (ANA) and Border Police were given safe passage into Pakistan, on their own request, by the Pakistan Army in Arundu Sector of the Pak-Afghan international border, Chitral on July 25,”.

It said: “After necessary clearance, the Afghan soldiers had crossed into Pakistan with their weapons, ammunition and communication equipment,”.

"The soldiers have now been amicably returned to Afghan authorities on their request along with their weapons and equipment.

Pakistan will continue to extend all kinds of support to our Afghan brethren in time[s] of need,” said the ISPR.

Pakistan army had earlier provided “refuge and safe passage” to the Afghan soldiers after they lost their military posts along the border.

A local ANA commander opposite Arundu, Chitral had requested help for the 46 soldiers — including five officers — as “they were unable to hold their military posts along the Pak-Afghan international border due to security situation in Afghanistan”.

The soldiers had subsequently been provided food, shelter and necessary medical care "as per established military norms”.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Army Police ISPR Chitral July Border Media All From

Recent Stories

GDA issues advisory for tourists in wake of Monsoo ..

11 seconds ago

NHMP upgraded toll-free Helpline 130

16 seconds ago

EU calls for quick return to 'stability' in Tunisi ..

2 minutes ago

Arms smuggling bid foiled in Kohat

2 minutes ago

ChiNext Index closes lower Tuesday

3 minutes ago

Cyber attack hits South Africa's port terminals

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.