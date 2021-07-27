46 Afghan soldiers including five officers amicably returned to Kabul

(@fidahassanain)

ISPR says Pakistan will continue to extend all kinds of support to our Afghan brethren in time[s] of need.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 27th, 2021) Forty-six Afghan soldiers including five officers who had been provided refuge and safe passage by the Pakistan Army on Monday were "amicably returned" to Afghan authorities today at Nawapass, Bajaur, the Inter-Services Public Relations statement (ISPR) said in a statement.

The Military’s media wing said: “These soldiers from the Afghan National Army (ANA) and Border Police were given safe passage into Pakistan, on their own request, by the Pakistan Army in Arundu Sector of the Pak-Afghan international border, Chitral on July 25,”.

It said: “After necessary clearance, the Afghan soldiers had crossed into Pakistan with their weapons, ammunition and communication equipment,”.

"The soldiers have now been amicably returned to Afghan authorities on their request along with their weapons and equipment.

Pakistan will continue to extend all kinds of support to our Afghan brethren in time[s] of need,” said the ISPR.

Pakistan army had earlier provided “refuge and safe passage” to the Afghan soldiers after they lost their military posts along the border.

A local ANA commander opposite Arundu, Chitral had requested help for the 46 soldiers — including five officers — as “they were unable to hold their military posts along the Pak-Afghan international border due to security situation in Afghanistan”.

The soldiers had subsequently been provided food, shelter and necessary medical care "as per established military norms”.