46 bikes, vehicle impounded in police stations

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2020 ) :The Dolphin Squad and Police Response Unit (PRU) during patrolling in the city checked 3338 vehicles, 151,000 motorcycles and 151,597 persons.

SP Dolphins Squad Rashid Hadayat, while giving details of the weekly performance of both the wings informed that Dolphins Squad and PRU also recovered 32 pistols, six rifles, 43 magazine, 425 bullets, 400grm charas and 14 bottles of liquor from the accused.

The both wings showed immediate response to the all 411 calls received on helpline 15. While promoting Community Policing both wings helped 90 people on different roads of the city.

As many as 46 bikes, one vehicle and 181 persons were impounded in different police stations due to incomplete documents. As many as 12 bikes, 11 mobile phones and thousands of rupees were recovered from criminals during action.

Dolphin Squad and PRU also arrested 11 criminals for violating one wheeling, one in fire arm, three in kite flyingand four in aerial firing.