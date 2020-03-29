46 cases of allotment of houses pending in courts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2020 ) :As many as 46 cases of allotment of houses to the government servants of the Ministry of Housing and Works were pending in various courts of law of different categories since several years.

The Estate Office was continuously pursuing the cases in court of law and further action would be taken as well as the cases were disposed of from the concerned courts, an official in the ministry told APP.

The official said it was a fact that sometime the retired Federal government servants do not vacate the government accommodations on their retirement due to involvement of Rules 15(2) of Accommodation Allocation Rules, 2002 or court cases.

The official said these houses were vacated as soon as cases were disposed of from the courts.

To a question, he said the federal government had allocated funds amounting to Rs.2.500 million for repair and maintenance of 2,163 houses and flats (Cat-I to VI) for the current financial year.

Out of which, the official said Rs0.940 million had been released by the end of 2019. The funds to the tune of Rs0.750 million of 3rd quarter were expected to release for coming two months.

He said the Ministry of Housing and Works was entrusted to carryout repair and maintenance of houses and flats located in various sectors of the federal capital.

According to census 2017, he said there were a total of 32.21 million houses in the country with annual estimated growth of 2.4 percent the total number of houses should be around 33.71 million.

