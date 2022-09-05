UrduPoint.com

46 Corona's Patients Quarantine In RWP

Sumaira FH Published September 05, 2022 | 07:15 PM

46 Corona's patients quarantine in RWP

As many as 46 people having positive symptoms of Coronavirus were quarantined at home, while six more people were diagnosed with the deadly virus during the last 24 hours

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2022 ) :As many as 46 people having positive symptoms of Coronavirus were quarantined at home, while six more people were diagnosed with the deadly virus during the last 24 hours.

According to new data released by the District Health Authority here Monday, among the recent cases, three arrived from Rawalpindi Cantonment, two from Potohar town and one from Rawal town.

The report informed that a total of 47,605 infected cases, 43,990 from Rawalpindi and 3,615 from other districts.

District Health Authority updated that during the last 24 hours,567 samples were collected, out of which 561 were declared negative, while the positivity rate was recorded at 0.59 per cent.

Related Topics

Rawalpindi From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Data Darbar administrator reviews security arrange ..

Data Darbar administrator reviews security arrangements

2 minutes ago
 EU Foreign Ministers Oppose Revocation of Schengen ..

EU Foreign Ministers Oppose Revocation of Schengen Visas Issued to Russians - Bo ..

2 minutes ago
 A Look Back on the Spectacular Lineup of realme’ ..

A Look Back on the Spectacular Lineup of realme’s 828 Fan Fest

14 minutes ago
 FESCO consumers being issued revised bills: CEO

FESCO consumers being issued revised bills: CEO

2 minutes ago
 KP, Balochistan record wins in National T20 Cup

KP, Balochistan record wins in National T20 Cup

2 minutes ago
 Housing societies' developers bound to take anti-d ..

Housing societies' developers bound to take anti-dengue measures

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.