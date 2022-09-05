As many as 46 people having positive symptoms of Coronavirus were quarantined at home, while six more people were diagnosed with the deadly virus during the last 24 hours

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2022 ) :As many as 46 people having positive symptoms of Coronavirus were quarantined at home, while six more people were diagnosed with the deadly virus during the last 24 hours.

According to new data released by the District Health Authority here Monday, among the recent cases, three arrived from Rawalpindi Cantonment, two from Potohar town and one from Rawal town.

The report informed that a total of 47,605 infected cases, 43,990 from Rawalpindi and 3,615 from other districts.

District Health Authority updated that during the last 24 hours,567 samples were collected, out of which 561 were declared negative, while the positivity rate was recorded at 0.59 per cent.