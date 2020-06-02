46 COVID-19 patients under treatment at General Hospital

UrduPoint.com
Forty-six COVID-19 patients are under treatment at Government General Hospital, Ghulam Muhammad Abad, which is reserved only for the coronavirus patients

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2020 ) : Forty-six COVID-19 patients are under treatment at Government General Hospital, Ghulam Muhammad Abad, which is reserved only for the coronavirus patients.

Talking to APP on Tuesday, General Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr Ejaz Akhtar said that 71 patients were brought to the hospital and lab reports confirmed that 46 of them had been infected by the virus, whereas reports of other 25 were still awaited.

He said that six coronavirus patients were in shabby condition and they were on ventilators. Doctors are trying their best to save their lives, he added.

Dr Ejaz said that coronavirus had been diagnosed in 306 patients in Faisalabad so far while 44 deaths had been recorded from this disease.

