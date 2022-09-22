UrduPoint.com

46 Criminals, 7 POs Held

Umer Jamshaid Published September 22, 2022 | 08:07 PM

46 criminals, 7 POs held

Police claimed on Thursday to have arrested 46 criminals and recovered drugs as well as illegal weapons from their possession in the district during the last 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2022 ) :Police claimed on Thursday to have arrested 46 criminals and recovered drugs as well as illegal weapons from their possession in the district during the last 24 hours.

According to police, raiding teams nabbed seven proclaimed offenders (POs) and 10 drug pushers besides recovering 0.

8-kg hashish, 200 grams ice and 178-litres liquor from them.

In a crackdown against illegal weapons, police arrested 29 accused and recovered 25 pistols, two rifles, two kalashnikovs and a number of bullets from them.

