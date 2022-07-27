46 criminals among 4 POs held

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2022 ) :Police on Wednesday arrested 46 criminals and recovered drugs and illegal weapons from their possession in the district during the last 24 hours.

According to police, raiding teams nabbed 4 proclaimed offenders (POs) and 10 drug pushers and recovered 0.

6 kg hashish, 20 gram ice, and 52 liter liquor from their possession.

The police also held 13 gamblers and recovered Rs. 29,960 from them. In acrackdown against illegal weapons, the police arrested 19 persons and recovered15 pistols and one rifle from their possession.