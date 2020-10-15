UrduPoint.com
46 Criminals Arrested

Thu 15th October 2020 | 06:49 PM

46 criminals arrested

The police on Thursday claimed to have arrested 46 criminals, including 13 proclaimed offenders from the district

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2020 ) :The police on Thursday claimed to have arrested 46 criminals, including 13 proclaimed offenders from the district.

A police spokesman said policemen arrested 10 drug traffickers and recovered 4.2kg hashish and 106 liters liquor besides nabbing 10 gamblers with Rs12,470. Similarly, the police also arrested 13 accused and recovered eight pistols, two guns,one Kalashnikov, one carbine and a number of rounds.

More Stories From Pakistan

